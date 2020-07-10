MaKenna Kuper, daughter of Brent and Stacie Kuper, was crowned Miss Ackley 2020 during ceremonies held in Victory Park last night. MaKenna received her crown from Mackenzie Kielty, Miss Ackley 2019. Kuper will represent Ackley in the 2021 Miss Hardin County contest.
Victoria Kuper, left, was named runner-up in the contest. She is the daughter of Ryan and Monica Kuper.
