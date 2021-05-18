AGWSR has followed guidance provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health throughout the duration of the pandemic. That guidance continued with the May 14 correspondence from the IDPH urging schools and child care settings to provide parents and students to make their own decision about mask usage.
The district informed parents and guardians of their options in regard to masking via the district message service on May 16. Masks became optional for students and staff, including on school transportation and at school events began Monday, May 17.
