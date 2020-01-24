The AGWSR Cougars closed their dual season in LaPorte City last Thursday night with a pair of North Iowa Cedar League duals. They fell 66-13 to second-rated (2A) Union, and 54-30 to Sumner-Fredericksburg. But in the losses was one very big win.
AGWSR opened with the hosts, and quickly fell in a 36-0 on two forfeits and four falls. Jacob Haley finally got AGWSR on the board with a pin at 182. The Cougars didn’t win again until four weights later as Coltan Richtsmeier picked up a fall. AGWSR last win was the big one as Ninth-ranked in 1A Trey Lashbrook (120) beat number four Kolten Crawford of Union 4-2.
