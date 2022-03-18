Jim Kramer and Steamboat Rock Baptists Church Associate Pastor, Bryce Roskens, practice on the hole created in the church’s youth loft. Notice the green ‘Masters’ jacket to their right which will be donned by the winners of the tournament planned for this Sunday at the church.
Jim Kramer tries his hand at a hole-in-one. Kramer has designed one of the holes in the fundraiser. Look for the challenges he and his wife, Jane, have created at the fishing-themed hole during the course.
Jim Kramer and Steamboat Rock Baptists Church Associate Pastor, Bryce Roskens, practice on the hole created in the church’s youth loft. Notice the green ‘Masters’ jacket to their right which will be donned by the winners of the tournament planned for this Sunday at the church.
Jim Kramer tries his hand at a hole-in-one. Kramer has designed one of the holes in the fundraiser. Look for the challenges he and his wife, Jane, have created at the fishing-themed hole during the course.
A team of 29 students from Steamboat Baptist Church are planning to take part in The Gathering, a youth conference planned for July 10-15 in Orange County, California. During the conference the youth will experience speakers, dive into the Word of God, and take part in service projects with others from across the U.S. and Canada.
Area residents an opportunity to help the students through a mini golf fundraiser experience planned for March 27 at the church. Youth, individuals, families, and groups have been developing creative fun holes within the three stories of the church building to make an amazing 18-hole mini golf course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.