ACKLEY—Donald Nederhoff, 65, of Ackley, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Woodley Funeral Home. A private family graveside inurnment will take place at the Oak Wood Cemetery in Ackley, following visitation. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Don and his family.
