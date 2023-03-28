national honor society
New inductees to the AGWSR National Honor Society joined previous members in a group photo taken following induction ceremonies last Tuesday. The group includes Ella McGrath, Ava Olson, Karis Lippert, Catelynn Koop, Avery Lafrenz, Elizabeth Kielty, Kierra Dodd, and Bo Gerbracht. Ella, Avery, and Bo are seniors this year, the remaining students are juniors.

The AGWSR National Honor Society held their annual NHS induction ceremonies in the high school on Tuesday evening, March 21.

Five students received the recognition. Those honored with the distinction include Ava Olson, Karis Lippert, Catelynn Koop, Elizabeth Kielty, and Kierra Dodd.

