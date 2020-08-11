Ali Gerbracht
Ali Gerbracht capped her career at AGWSR with her fifth nod to the North Iowa Cedar League-West All Conference list. There were no teams this season, but the senior was a first teamer the last two seasons, and second as an eighth grader and sophomore.

Though there was no official conference season, the Cougars went 6-1 against North Iowa Cedar League-West opponents. That’s one-time through, plus a second game against Grundy Center. That meant no first or second team or honorable mention for the honor role. Instead, teams nominated their players, who were then listed, in lieu of a coaches vote.

Rachel Sicard, Alyssa Hames, Taylor Sperfslage, MaKenna Kuper and Gerbracht were AGWSR’s selections. Sicard and Gerbracht are seniors, the others are juniors.

Rachel Sicard
Senior Rachel Sicard made her fourth All Conference list after leading the North Iowa Cedar League-West in home runs and runs batted in. She was also AGWSR's main starter in the circle.
MaKenna Kuper
Junior MaKenna Kuper led the North Iowa Cedar League-West in runs scored to make her fourth All Conference list.
Alyssa Hames
Junior Alyssa Hames made the North Iowa Cedar League-West for the second time. The junior was a second teamer as a freshman, and led the conference in singles this season.
Taylor Sperfslage
Taylor Sperfslage played three different positions for the Cougars this season. The junior was named to her first All Conference team in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.

NICL-West Softball Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD
East Marshall 7-0 13-2
AGWSR 5-1 8-4
West Marshall 6-3 8-7
Grundy Center 4-3 6-8
BCLUW 2-6 6-11
South Hardin 1-5 4-7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0-8 2-11

NICL-WEST ALL-CONFERENCE SOFTBALL

PLAYER SCHOOL POSITION GRADE
Kodie Hoskey EM P 12
Emma Pfantz EM LF 10
Ali Gerbracht AGWSR C/P 12
Taylor Sperfslage AGWSR LF/2B 11
Kalyn Polley WM IF 10
Renae Schaper WM IF 12
Kyah Luhring GC OF 12
Megan Beck GC SS 12
Kennedy Williams BCLUW CF 12
Hailey Rosonke SH SS/P 8
Maia McLean GR IF 11
Reagan McIlrath EM SS/P 12
Hannah Birks EM 3B/C 12
Alyssa Hames AGWSR OF 11
MaKenna Kuper AGWSR 2B/SS 11
Loran Nicholson WM P 11
Franni Brown GC 2B 12
Emma Beck GC P 10
Kiersten Kruse BCLUW 3B/P 12
Josie Raska SH CF 11
Karlie Rickert G-R OF 10
Kennedy Wheater EM C/1B 10
Morgan Neuroth EM P/CF 8
Rachel Sicard AGWSR 1B/P 12
Josie Zahnd WM P 10
Alli Beenken GC 1B 10
Kenna Paxson BCLUW C 10
Emma Spieker SH 1B 11

