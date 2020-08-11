Ali Gerbracht capped her career at AGWSR with her fifth nod to the North Iowa Cedar League-West All Conference list. There were no teams this season, but the senior was a first teamer the last two seasons, and second as an eighth grader and sophomore.
Though there was no official conference season, the Cougars went 6-1 against North Iowa Cedar League-West opponents. That’s one-time through, plus a second game against Grundy Center. That meant no first or second team or honorable mention for the honor role. Instead, teams nominated their players, who were then listed, in lieu of a coaches vote.
Rachel Sicard, Alyssa Hames, Taylor Sperfslage, MaKenna Kuper and Gerbracht were AGWSR’s selections. Sicard and Gerbracht are seniors, the others are juniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.