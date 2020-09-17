Citing 29 cases of COVID-19 in the 50601 zip code, coupled with the measures being taken by AGWSR school district by effectively locking down their campus to all visitors, city leaders in Ackley voted three to zero to cancel Trick or Treating in the community. The meeting was held Sept. 16. Two council members – Chuy Flores and Pat Hurt were not in attendance at the time of the vote. Hurt arrived at the meeting at 8:30 p.m.
Mayor Pat Daggs explained that she felt the decision is a wise one, based on the growing number of cases in the community.
