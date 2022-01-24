Abbas, Sharon Faye

APLINGTON- Sharon Faye Abbas, 73, of Aplington, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Grand JiVante in Ackley due to Parkinson’s disease. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church in Austinville, with burial at Ackley Christian Reformed Church Cemetery rural Ackley. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
Sharon Faye Abbas was born the daughter of Elmer and Bertha (Ehmen) Henricks on Dec. 24, 1948, in Eldora. She received her education at Aplington High School and graduated in 1967. She later went to further her education by attending Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo. She then practiced at a local salon before marriage.
