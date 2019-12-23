AUSTINVILLE
John Robert (Bob) Abkes, age 91, entered eternal life on Dec. 1, 2019.
Bob was born on Jan. 8, 1928, in Austinville, Iowa, in the same home where he was raised, the oldest child to Claus and Fanny Abkes. Being the oldest of four children and growing up on a small farm in Iowa taught him the meaning of hard work, the significance of being raised in the church and his love of music and playing piano and organ. After graduating from high school in 1945, he attended Iowa State Teachers College before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Japan until his honorable discharge in 1946. Following his discharge, he returned to college and graduated in 1950. He then taught public school in Geneva and Pilot Mound, Iowa. In 1956, he went back to college at North Park in Chicago and graduated with a master’s degree in Religious Studies.
On June 18, 1960, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Chick) Jensen, at First Covenant Church, Minneapolis, Minnesota. The early years of marriage would bring them to Livingston, New Jersey, and Stanhope, Iowa. They eventually settled in Forest City, Iowa, where he was a professor at Waldorf College from 1968 to 1993. He taught music theory, Bible and organ lessons. He was affectionately called “Mr. A” by the college students and staff. When he was not in the classroom teaching, you could find him wandering the hallways of the dorms and Campus Center checking in on students. Mr. A’s legacy was his unique ability to shower his students in God’s love and helping them find their unique purpose in life. His faith in God was not only evidenced by his words, but in his actions.
After his retirement, he and Chick moved back to his hometown of Austinville, Iowa. He settled into an even more small-town life, becoming the Christian Reformed Church’s organist and enjoying time with relatives and friends from his youth. Most recently, they moved to Jonesborough, Tennessee, to be close to their son, Bruce, and his family.
To God be the glory for such an extraordinary and fulfilling life.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth; children, Bruce (Janis) of Jonesborough Tennessee, Carol (Reid) Stone of Savage, Minnesota, Elizabeth (Beth) (Tim) Moore of Farmington Minnesota; grandchildren, Jordn Dahl, Caitlin Stone, Ryan Stone, Jason Brucki, and Isaac Abkes; sister, Gretchen (Carl) Brewer; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Dale) Schwechel; sister-in-law, Geraldine (Ger) Watson; brother-in-law, Robert (Rob) Jensen; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by a son, Jon; parents; sister, Patricia (Pat); and brother, Charles (Cork).
The Celebration of Life service will be held at Austinville Christian Reformed Church on Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. with a family visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Presiding will be Dale Schwechel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Waldorf College Foundation or Austinville Christian Reformed Church.
John Robert (Bob) Abkes, age 91, entered eternal life on Dec. 1, 2019.
Bob was born on Jan. 8, 1928, in Austinville, Iowa, in the same home where he was raised, the oldest child to Claus and Fanny Abkes. Being the oldest of four children and growing up on a small farm in Iowa taught him the meaning of hard work, the significance of being raised in the church and his love of music and playing piano and organ. After graduating from high school in 1945, he attended Iowa State Teachers College before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Japan until his honorable discharge in 1946. Following his discharge, he returned to college and graduated in 1950. He then taught public school in Geneva and Pilot Mound, Iowa. In 1956, he went back to college at North Park in Chicago and graduated with a master’s degree in Religious Studies.
On June 18, 1960, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Chick) Jensen, at First Covenant Church, Minneapolis, Minnesota. The early years of marriage would bring them to Livingston, New Jersey, and Stanhope, Iowa. They eventually settled in Forest City, Iowa, where he was a professor at Waldorf College from 1968 to 1993. He taught music theory, Bible and organ lessons. He was affectionately called “Mr. A” by the college students and staff. When he was not in the classroom teaching, you could find him wandering the hallways of the dorms and Campus Center checking in on students. Mr. A’s legacy was his unique ability to shower his students in God’s love and helping them find their unique purpose in life. His faith in God was not only evidenced by his words, but in his actions.
After his retirement, he and Chick moved back to his hometown of Austinville, Iowa. He settled into an even more small-town life, becoming the Christian Reformed Church’s organist and enjoying time with relatives and friends from his youth. Most recently, they moved to Jonesborough, Tennessee, to be close to their son, Bruce, and his family.
To God be the glory for such an extraordinary and fulfilling life.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth; children, Bruce (Janis) of Jonesborough Tennessee, Carol (Reid) Stone of Savage, Minnesota, Elizabeth (Beth) (Tim) Moore of Farmington Minnesota; grandchildren, Jordn Dahl, Caitlin Stone, Ryan Stone, Jason Brucki, and Isaac Abkes; sister, Gretchen (Carl) Brewer; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Dale) Schwechel; sister-in-law, Geraldine (Ger) Watson; brother-in-law, Robert (Rob) Jensen; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by a son, Jon; parents; sister, Patricia (Pat); and brother, Charles (Cork).
The Celebration of Life service will be held at Austinville Christian Reformed Church on Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. with a family visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Presiding will be Dale Schwechel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Waldorf College Foundation or Austinville Christian Reformed Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.