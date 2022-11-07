WELLSBURG - Susan Amelia Albers (Samuels), 80, of Wellsburg, passed away at home Nov. 1, 2022, in Ames in the care of Suncrest Hospice. A funeral service was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at East Friesland Presbyterian Church in Ackley. A burial will follow the service at East Friesland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Susan was born Nov. 23, 1941, in Charles City, Iowa, to Lloyd and Mary Samuels. She attended high school in Pelican Rapids, Minn., graduating with the class of 1960. Following high school, Susan attended the Minnesota School of Business, then spending about 30 years working in accounting at Lutheran Mutual in Waverly, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Alfred Albers on June 21, 1975, at the Methodist Church in Waverly. They spent their lives together in the Wellsburg area.
