IOWA FALLS
Thelma Andersen (Neubauer), 96, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Thelma will be cremated and services will be at a later date, due to the ever increasing danger of COVID-19. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Thelma was born on Oct. 20, 1924, to Gus and Hannah (Byers) Neubauer. She grew up on the farm and helped every day with chores. She started working for the Chaplins when she was only 12 years old. When she was old enough she went to work at the telephone office as an operator. She said that was the best job she ever had.
She married Dick Andersen on Aug. 27, 1949, and started out living in a small house on School Street. To the union they had four children, two girls and two boys. She lived most of her life in Iowa Falls, but the family lived in Florida for approximately five years.
Thelma loved golfing and when she wasn’t working you could find her with friends out on the course. Golf was always on TV on the weekends and she kept up with all the top players. Her greatest hope was to have a grandchild or great-grandchild become a professional golfer. She missed playing in her later years. She also loved to get in the boat and go fishing. Even though she couldn’t swim, she loved being near the water and being able to fish.
Thelma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. In her younger years she was active in the LWML. She was also a member of The American Legion.
She loved visiting with her neighbors and always liked them to pop in to see her. She spent the last few years reading books and books and books. Even with her eyesight weakening she read two to three books a week.
Her greatest love was the church, and family was a close second. She is survived by her four children, Larry and wife Dardeen Andersen of Deland, Florida; Debbie and husband Cornel Parker of Citrus Springs, Florida; Teresa and husband Tim Windelow of Iowa Falls; and Dick and wife Sheila Andersen of Iowa Falls. She is also survived by a sister, Louise Heller of Austin, Texas; and eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren: Dawn and Charles Stout, with Noah and Averie; Terrence and Danielle Parker, with Emma; Shelley and Steve Lano, with Carter and Parker; Tammy and Kelvin VanKooten, with AJ.; Nikki Nelson with Sham; Josh and Kim Nelson, with Eiley and Payne; Britney and Joe Robinson, with Caleb and Samuel; Courtney and Ryan Berg; Matt and Chelsie Meyer ,with Jordyn, Chayce and Bentley; Andrew and Nicole Meyer, with Mason, Easton and Cooper; Garret and Samantha Meyer, with Brooks.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, parents, and 11 siblings.
Cards and memorials may be sent to Teresa Windelow, 304 Lincoln Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126, or Dick Andersen, 2009 Briardale, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Thelma Andersen (Neubauer), 96, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Thelma will be cremated and services will be at a later date, due to the ever increasing danger of COVID-19. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Thelma was born on Oct. 20, 1924, to Gus and Hannah (Byers) Neubauer. She grew up on the farm and helped every day with chores. She started working for the Chaplins when she was only 12 years old. When she was old enough she went to work at the telephone office as an operator. She said that was the best job she ever had.
She married Dick Andersen on Aug. 27, 1949, and started out living in a small house on School Street. To the union they had four children, two girls and two boys. She lived most of her life in Iowa Falls, but the family lived in Florida for approximately five years.
Thelma loved golfing and when she wasn’t working you could find her with friends out on the course. Golf was always on TV on the weekends and she kept up with all the top players. Her greatest hope was to have a grandchild or great-grandchild become a professional golfer. She missed playing in her later years. She also loved to get in the boat and go fishing. Even though she couldn’t swim, she loved being near the water and being able to fish.
Thelma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. In her younger years she was active in the LWML. She was also a member of The American Legion.
She loved visiting with her neighbors and always liked them to pop in to see her. She spent the last few years reading books and books and books. Even with her eyesight weakening she read two to three books a week.
Her greatest love was the church, and family was a close second. She is survived by her four children, Larry and wife Dardeen Andersen of Deland, Florida; Debbie and husband Cornel Parker of Citrus Springs, Florida; Teresa and husband Tim Windelow of Iowa Falls; and Dick and wife Sheila Andersen of Iowa Falls. She is also survived by a sister, Louise Heller of Austin, Texas; and eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren: Dawn and Charles Stout, with Noah and Averie; Terrence and Danielle Parker, with Emma; Shelley and Steve Lano, with Carter and Parker; Tammy and Kelvin VanKooten, with AJ.; Nikki Nelson with Sham; Josh and Kim Nelson, with Eiley and Payne; Britney and Joe Robinson, with Caleb and Samuel; Courtney and Ryan Berg; Matt and Chelsie Meyer ,with Jordyn, Chayce and Bentley; Andrew and Nicole Meyer, with Mason, Easton and Cooper; Garret and Samantha Meyer, with Brooks.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, parents, and 11 siblings.
Cards and memorials may be sent to Teresa Windelow, 304 Lincoln Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126, or Dick Andersen, 2009 Briardale, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.