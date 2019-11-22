ACKLEY
Marie Arends, 91, of Ackley, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for Marie at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, rural Geneva, on July 11, 2020. Further details will be announced at a later time. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Marie and her family.
Marie E. (Enslin) Arends was born on March 15, 1928, to Ernst and Louise Enslin, in Perham, Minnesota, moving to Faulkner, Iowa, a year later. Marie attended public school in Geneva, Iowa. After graduating from high school, she received her teaching degree from Ellsworth College. She taught in the Dows School District for one year before marrying Elwin Arends in 1948. Upon her husband’s death in 1962, she returned to school for many summers at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. She became a schoolteacher for 30 years, first in Parkersburg and then Ackley-Geneva. After retirement, Marie loved to travel, spend time with her children and work in her flowerbeds.
Marie was a lifelong member of St Peter’s United Church of Christ, often playing piano and organ for choirs and services. Marie spent many happy hours volunteering at the Ackley Heritage Center. In addition, she was a PEO member and took many trips with Delta Kappa Gamma. Marie will be remembered as a woman who survived many adversities with strength and grace, as well as her beautiful and sweet smile. Marie Arends is survived by her five children: Linda (Tom) Carson, Jim (Sharon) Arends, Joan Arends-Tayler (Garratt), Bob (Sheryl) Arends and Ann (Chuck) Baumann; nine grandchildren: Jill Harsch, Lee Carson, Vickie Arends, Katie Arends, Tim Arends, Ben Arends, Emily Schipper, Will Baumann and Katie Baumann; three great-grandchildren: Max Hyatt, Gigi Hyatt and Haydn Harsch; and her sister-in-law, Salina Enslin, as well as many friends and former students.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant son and daughter; her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Esther and Art Burkley; brother, John Enslin; her in-laws, Henry and Jane Arends; brother-in-law, Vernon Arends; and sister-in-law, Doris Schaap.
