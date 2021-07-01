Bakas, Kanella N.

URBANDALE - Kanella N. Bakas, 73, of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. There will be a 1 p.m. visitation July 6 for Kanella Bakas and a small service at 1:30 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Kanella Bakas Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Linn’s Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Kanella N. Bakas was born Dec. 24, 1947, to Nick K. and Wanda Louise (Grisham) Bakas in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Kanella graduated from Iowa Falls High School with the class of 1966. Kanella had a son, Jesse, in 1974 who she sadly lost way too soon in 1977. Kanella spent most of her adult life in the Des Moines area, with a few years adventurous stint in Texas. She worked in various retail positions including store manager at Catherines and department manager at Von Maur. Kanella was active in the nonprofit organization, Iowa AED Access For All, whose mission is to bring attention to the need for AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) everywhere people work, learn, and play. She helped establish the nonprofit in Iowa, acted as Treasurer, and worked at numerous events (such as Heart Walks), teaching people how to use an AED and CPR. She enjoyed this life-saving advocacy work, and the friendships that came with it.
