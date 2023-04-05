WELLSBURG - Christian Robert Balvanz, 61, of rural Wellsburg, went to his heavenly home on Friday, March 17, 2023. He died at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, of natural causes. A funeral service was held March 22, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. A burial took place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens following the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Creps-Abels Funeral & Cremation Service. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Christian Robert Balvanz, son of Bob and Ruth (Barz) Balvanz, was born in Eldora on Dec. 5, 1961. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. He held faith in his savior, Jesus Christ, his entire life, and died in that faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.