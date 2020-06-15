WEST BEND, WIS. - Barbara J. O’Connor (nee Hofmeister), 84, of West Bend, Wisconsin, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She was born Aug. 11, 1935, to the late William and Clara (nee Dentel) Hofmeister in Ackley, Iowa. Barbara graduated from Ackley High School and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Elmhurst College, where she met Gerald. On Dec. 18, 1964, she was united in marriage with Gerald R. O’Connor in St. Louis, Missouri. Barbara served as a Christian Educator in UCC churches in Sioux City, Iowa, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. She loved music; played the piano and saxophone and sang in many choral groups. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and knitting. Barbara was a master of correspondence before social media, especially through hand-written notes and cards. She enjoyed meeting and hosting people she met. Barbara especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
