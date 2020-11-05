IOWA FALLS—Lloyd Barhite, 97, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 313 Lee Lane, Iowa Falls. A time of visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls.
