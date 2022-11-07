Barker, Steven Russell

IOWA FALLS - Steven Russell Barker, 73, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at his home in Iowa Falls. Visitation for Steven Barker will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Linn’s Funeral Home, Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family: Steven Barker Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Steven Russell Barker was born Aug. 21, 1949 to Pearl Edmond and Anna Marie (Poore) Barker at the family home in Ringgold County, Iowa. Steven graduated from Clearfield High School with the class of 1969. Steven had two children: Angela and Terry; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Steven worked at Electrolux in Webster City for 44 years, retiring in 2011.
