SENECA, S.C. - Dennis Bausman, 73, of Seneca, South Carolina and formerly of Ackley, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at his home in Seneca, South Carolina. A private funeral service will be held with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Pickens County Habitat for Humanity, 309 East Cedar Rock St, Pickens, South Carolina 29671. Their website is https://pickenshabitat.org/. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Dr. Dennis Charles Bausman was born on June 8, 1949 in Hampton to Lee and Laureen (Finger) Bausman. He graduated from Ackley High School. On June 5, 1971, Dennis was united in marriage to Jennifer Jones at St. John’s U.C.C. in Ackley.
