Beckman, Verle

IOWA FALLS - Verle Beckman, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Dayton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Verle was born and raised in Dayton. Verle grew up on the family farm north of Dayton. His biggest memory was getting off the school bus to see his entire house burnt down. Verle served as mayor of Dayton for a period of time in the 1960s. He managed a Ford dealership in Dayton and in 1968 moved to Iowa Falls, buying the Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury dealership. He was a 70-year member of the American Legion and served in the Navy during WWII on an LST. Other memberships include Bethany Lutheran Church, Elks, Iowa Dealer Association, and the Highland Golf Club. Verle balanced his time between family and friends and built a successful Ford dealership, served on the FoMoCo Midwest Dealership Advertising Committee and supported his community in numerous positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.