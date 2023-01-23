ACKLEY - Connie Lou Benning, 86, of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Service and burial will take place at a later date. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hampton is caring for Connie and her family.
Connie Lou Zacharias Benning was born in Ellsworth Hospital on Sept. 18, 1936, to Ted and Blanche Zacharias. One sister, Maxine, welcomed her home. Connie grew up in the Bradford, Geneva and Hampton area on farms, until 1950 when she and her mother moved to Hampton, due to the death of her father. She attended Glass School in the country three miles from Hampton through seventh grade. After that, she attended eighth grade and high school in Hampton.
