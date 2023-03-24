ACKLEY - Helen Bergman, 93, of Ackley, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ackley with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. before the service at church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Helen Irene Bergman was born on Dec. 16, 1929 in Ackley, to Francis and Margaret (Puls) Homan. On June 19, 1956, Helen was united in marriage to Arthur Bergman in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. She worked at the Presbyterian Village for 26 years as a CMA and also cleaned St. Mary’s Catholic Church, retiring at the age of 80.
