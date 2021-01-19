BUCKEYE—Judy Blome, 79, of Buckeye, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Buckeye with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a local food pantry of your choice.
