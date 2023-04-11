WELLSBURG - Arnold "Arnie" LaVerne Boekhoff, 86, of Wellsburg, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held Friday, April 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellsburg Reformed Church. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Wellsburg Reformed Church, with a burial following immediately at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Lodge of Iowa City. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Arnold was born Feb. 5, 1937, to John and Mary Boekhoff in Grundy County. He was a lifelong resident of Wellsburg. On March 31, 1962, Arnold was united in marriage to Deloris DeVries at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church of Holland and to this union three sons were born: Jeff, Greg, and Todd. The two were active members of Wellsburg Reformed Church, and Arnold was very involved with the church, such as serving as Sunday school superintendent as well as a church elder.
