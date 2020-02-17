ACKLEY
Bernadine Boelman, 88, of Ackley, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Creekside Living Cottages in Grundy Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. The Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley is assisting the family.
Bernadine was born on Aug. 24, 1931, in Bradford, Iowa, to Louie and Minnie (Karsjens) Schweertman. On April 28, 1949, Bernadine was united in marriage to Herman Boelman in Webster City. She was a member of the Austinville Christian Reformed Church.
Bernadine is survived by her sister, Anna Mae (David) Flower of Davenport; niece, Deleisha Flower of Davenport; nephews, Stephen (Colleen) Flower and their children Trinity and Naomi of Davenport, Joseph (Danita) Flower of Blue Grass, Stanley (Paula) Boelman of Luton Beds, England, and Larry Boelman of Des Moines; and great-nephew, Scott (Jenna) Cain and their children Leon and Linkin of Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Annie Schweertman.
Bernadine Boelman, 88, of Ackley, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Creekside Living Cottages in Grundy Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. The Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley is assisting the family.
Bernadine was born on Aug. 24, 1931, in Bradford, Iowa, to Louie and Minnie (Karsjens) Schweertman. On April 28, 1949, Bernadine was united in marriage to Herman Boelman in Webster City. She was a member of the Austinville Christian Reformed Church.
Bernadine is survived by her sister, Anna Mae (David) Flower of Davenport; niece, Deleisha Flower of Davenport; nephews, Stephen (Colleen) Flower and their children Trinity and Naomi of Davenport, Joseph (Danita) Flower of Blue Grass, Stanley (Paula) Boelman of Luton Beds, England, and Larry Boelman of Des Moines; and great-nephew, Scott (Jenna) Cain and their children Leon and Linkin of Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Annie Schweertman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.