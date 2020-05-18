WELLSBURG
Marion Boelts, 90, of Wellsburg, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Creekside, Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Her family will have a private graveside service. A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be sent to the family at 18175 H Ave., Wellsburg, IA 50680. The Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley is assisting the family.
Marion Lena Siems was born April 17, 1930, the youngest of eight children to Fred and Tillie Hovenga Siems.
She attended school through the eighth grade, then stayed home with her sister, Betty, to care for their invalid mother.
On Oct. 11, 1950, she was united in marriage to LaVern John Boelts at the Washington Reformed Church of rural Ackley. Together they farmed and raised veal calves at their home in rural Wellsburg. They were busy members of West Friesland Presbyterian Church, where Marion taught Sunday School for several years while her boys were young. She also sewed with the ladies for many years, quilting and making lap robes for nursing homes. In their retirement, Marion and LaVern delivered Winnebago motorhomes throughout the United States.
Marion enjoyed her flowers, birds, quilting and made the best homemade rolls ever. She loved the family get-togethers at the holidays.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald of Iowa Falls, Leon and his wife Phyllis of Wellsburg, and daughter-in-law, Maribeth Boelts of Cedar Falls. Also her grandchildren, Adam (Janelle) Bolts, Hanna (Noah) Henscheid, Will (Nouran) Boelts and Rachel (Clayton) Amestoy, and great-grandchildren, Leo, Della, Abe and Layla, Graysen, Micah and Autumn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Darwin; her parents; sisters, Sena Franken and Betty Boelts; and brothers, Sweer, Ben, John, Fred and Raymond, and their spouses.
