Kathryn Mildred Brouwer, age 101, of Aplington, Iowa, Kathryn passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, of natural causes. Funeral services were held at on Wednesday, July 20 at Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington, with Pastor Scott Summer officiating. Organist was Belva Schipper and she accompanied the congregation as they sang “In The Garden,” “It Is Well with My Soul” and “God Will Take Care of You.” The burial was held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington with Jill Murra, Gretchen Muller, Sarah Town, Dan Brouwer, Harley Janssen and Michael Janssen serving as Casketbearers. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.