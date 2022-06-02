Burma, Harold Everett

ACKLEY - Harold Burma, 85, of Ackley, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2022, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services were on Thursday, May 26, at the Washington Reformed Church in Ackley. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Harold Everett Burma was born on Sept. 7, 1936, northeast of Ackley to Everett and Grace (Brower) Burma. Because Harold’s father died at a young age, Harold became a devout caretaker of his mom. Harold graduated from Ackley High School in 1954 and was a lifelong member of Washington Reformed Church. He was a farmer and worked as a CNA for the Presbyterian Village. Harold enjoyed attending high school sporting events. He also had a “green thumb” and took pleasure in growing outdoor flowers.
