C. Keith Burman, 84, of Aplington, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Creekside Living-Cottages & Villas, in Grundy Center of natural causes. Funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. The Rev. Mike Brost officiated the service. Randy Aalderks sang “God On The Mountain” and “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.” Special memories were shared by Keith’s nieces. Cami Haugstad was the organist, and she accompanied the congregation as they sang “It Is Well With My Soul” and “How Great Thou Art.” Elaine Hook and Phyllis Aalderks served on the Flower Committee. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Geneva. Military rites were conducted by the Aplington AMVETS Post #102. Memorials may be directed to the family which will be designated at a later date. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.