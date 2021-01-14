Florence J. Burns, 94, of Steamboat Rock, passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Steamboat Rock Presbyterian Church with Pastor Lynn Arends officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at the Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone who is in attendance will be required to wear a mask and social distance. Memorial contributions may be directed in Florence’s name to her family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Creps Abels Funeral Home is caring for Florence and her family.
