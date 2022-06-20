STEAMBOAT ROCK-George Arthur Butler, 87, of Steamboat Rock passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Mercy North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Funeral services for George Butler will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Baptist Church, in Steamboat Rock. Burial will be directly following service at the Jackson Township (Berlin) Cemetery, Owasa, Iowa. A time of visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock. Memorials may be directed to the family: George Butler memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126. The family will be dividing these memorials between two organizations: Cedarville University and Missionary Evangelistic Fellowship.
George Arthur Butler was born Nov. 29, 1934 to Milo Dayton and Ethel May (Gast) Butler on the family farm in rural Owasa, Iowa. He attended the Owasa Community Schools graduating with the Class of 1953. He went on to Iowa State University where he graduated in 1955 with his degree in agricultural studies. On June 24, 1955 he was united in marriage to Edith June Reimes in Hingham, Wisc. at the Reformed Church and to this union four daughters were born: Vicki, Laurie, Luann, and Julie. Following in his father’s footsteps, George farmed a Century Farm with his father and brother until retirement in the year 2000. In addition, George also enjoyed driving school bus for the local school districts for 58 years. Enjoying all sports, George umpired softball and refereed basketball and volleyball. George loved spending time with his grandchildren both on the farm and in California. George was a long time member of Eldora Baptist and Steamboat Rock Baptist Churches, where he was an active member. He always enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. In retirement he loved working in the Awana program listening to memory verses. George also served on the Missionary Evangelistic Fellowship Board for over 20 Years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.