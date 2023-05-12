ACKLEY - Irene Card, 102, of Ackley, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Ackley United Methodist Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. Funeral services are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Irene Juvera Card was born on May 11, 1920 in Aplington to Henry and Minnie (Bohlen) Miller. On Sept. 16, 1938, Irene was united in marriage to Balis Card in Dumont.
