GENEVA - William Henry Carlson, 95, son of Henry and Gertie (Liear) Carlson, was born Nov. 5, 1925, in Marion County, Iowa.
William served in the United States Navy from 1946-1948. On Oct. 22, 1949, he married Shirley Larson in Latimer, Iowa. They made their home in Latimer and William worked as a farm hand. They then moved to Hampton where he worked as a carpenter. They moved near Geneva and lived there for eight years. In 1962, they moved to Faulkner, Iowa, and he worked at the elevator there for the next 16-18 years. He then went to work at Purina in Iowa Falls and retired there when he was 65. He continued to live in Faulkner until 2008, when he moved back to Geneva. He has lived with his daughter, Vickie, in Panora since December 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.