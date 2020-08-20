ACKLEY- Clairita Carson, 73, of Ackley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.
Clairita Felices Carson was born Aug. 12, 1947, to Gaspar and Marcilina Hermosa Felices in Cebu City, Philippines. She graduated from M.A. Roxas High School. On Sept. 16, 1973, Clairita was united in marriage to Richard A. Carson in Olongapo City, Philippines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.