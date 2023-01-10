IOWA FALLS-Byron John Clark, 94, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home in Iowa Falls. Services for Byron Clark will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the First Congregational UCC Church 520 College Ave., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Burial will be at Union Cemetery. Memorial can be directed to the family: Byron Clark c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
