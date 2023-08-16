AMES - Jeffry Lynn Clawson, 60, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Ackley, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2023 at the Israel Family Hospice House, Ames, Iowa after a nine month fight against kidney cancer.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 18, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Ackley with Pastor Diane Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the celebration of life service. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Lunch will be served at the church following the burial. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
