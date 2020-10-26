ACKLEY
Mary Ann Danger, age 73, of Ackley, Iowa, was born the daughter of Johann and Henrietta (Meester) Luhring, on March 3, 1947, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mary Ann graduated from Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, Iowa, in 1965.
On March 30, 1978, Mary Ann was united in marriage with Darrell Danger Sr. in South Dakota. Mary Ann worked at Maytag in Hampton until they closed. In 1985, the family relocated to Newton, Iowa, where she worked for Maytag an additional 15 years until she retired in 2000. In August 2016, she moved to Ackley.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ in Geneva, Iowa. She was a proud member of UAW Local 997. She loved gardening, shooting guns, riding horses, fishing, traveling and watching her husband drag race. Mary Ann’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Mary Ann passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Darrell; her daughter, Cathy Krausman; her parents, Johann and Henrietta Luhring; two brothers, Johannes Luhring and Leroy Luhring; one sister, JoAnn Kruger; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Luhring, Darilyn Luhring, Marlys Brooks and Susie Danger; and four brothers-in-law, George Danger, Ed Cunningham, Leonard Danger and Kevin Danger.
Mary Ann is survived by five children, Darrell (Lynnette) Danger Jr., Raejean White, Shawn (Jason) Daniels, Marcus Danger, and Tonia Strait; one son-in-law, Larry Krausman; one daughter-in-law, Jill Krausman; 17 grandchildren, Meghan (Jake), Jared, Ronnie, Jake, E.J., Dean, Cede, Steven, Celia, Clint (Nara), Katie (Jordan), Mikey, Josie (Jacque) Samy, Eonn, Adri, Lauren, Camren and Vada-Snow; 14 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Herman Luhring, Kenneth (Rosie) Luhring, and Larry (Marty) Luhring; four sisters, Evelyn (Bernie) Conrads, Esther (Marvin) Eiklenborg, Phyllis (Don) Settle, and Janice (Wayne) Arends; three brothers-in-law, Ray Kruger, John (Jane) Danger and Russ Brooks; four sisters-in-law, Judy Luhring, Vada Luhring, Sharon Cunningham and Betty Danger; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 26, at the First Congregational Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Mary Ann Danger, age 73, of Ackley, Iowa, was born the daughter of Johann and Henrietta (Meester) Luhring, on March 3, 1947, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mary Ann graduated from Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, Iowa, in 1965.
On March 30, 1978, Mary Ann was united in marriage with Darrell Danger Sr. in South Dakota. Mary Ann worked at Maytag in Hampton until they closed. In 1985, the family relocated to Newton, Iowa, where she worked for Maytag an additional 15 years until she retired in 2000. In August 2016, she moved to Ackley.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ in Geneva, Iowa. She was a proud member of UAW Local 997. She loved gardening, shooting guns, riding horses, fishing, traveling and watching her husband drag race. Mary Ann’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Mary Ann passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Darrell; her daughter, Cathy Krausman; her parents, Johann and Henrietta Luhring; two brothers, Johannes Luhring and Leroy Luhring; one sister, JoAnn Kruger; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Luhring, Darilyn Luhring, Marlys Brooks and Susie Danger; and four brothers-in-law, George Danger, Ed Cunningham, Leonard Danger and Kevin Danger.
Mary Ann is survived by five children, Darrell (Lynnette) Danger Jr., Raejean White, Shawn (Jason) Daniels, Marcus Danger, and Tonia Strait; one son-in-law, Larry Krausman; one daughter-in-law, Jill Krausman; 17 grandchildren, Meghan (Jake), Jared, Ronnie, Jake, E.J., Dean, Cede, Steven, Celia, Clint (Nara), Katie (Jordan), Mikey, Josie (Jacque) Samy, Eonn, Adri, Lauren, Camren and Vada-Snow; 14 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Herman Luhring, Kenneth (Rosie) Luhring, and Larry (Marty) Luhring; four sisters, Evelyn (Bernie) Conrads, Esther (Marvin) Eiklenborg, Phyllis (Don) Settle, and Janice (Wayne) Arends; three brothers-in-law, Ray Kruger, John (Jane) Danger and Russ Brooks; four sisters-in-law, Judy Luhring, Vada Luhring, Sharon Cunningham and Betty Danger; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 26, at the First Congregational Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.