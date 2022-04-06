ACKLEY-Kenneth Ackerman, 86, of Ackley, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Washington Reformed Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
