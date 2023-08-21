APLINGTON-Rhonda Marlynn Adelmund, age 67, of Aplington, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at her home in Aplington, of natural causes. Celebration of life will be 6 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home, with burial at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Lupas Foundation of America. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.