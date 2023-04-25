IOWA FALLS-Michael (Mike) Aldinger, 72, of Iowa Falls passed away on April 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 27, from 5 -7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. The funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. A burial will follow at the Alden Cemetery in Alden, IA. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.