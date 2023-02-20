POPEJOY-Carol Elaine Allen, 69, of Popejoy passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral service for Carol Elaine Allen will be 11 a.m. Friday Feb. 24, at Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home with a reception following services. Inurnment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Northlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home, Iowa Falls Chapel, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Carol Elaine Allen Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
