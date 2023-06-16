IOWA FALLS-Carol Banner, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Independence Village in Waukee. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Carol and her family.
