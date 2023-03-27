IOWA FALLS-Donna Bartlett died peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, after an extended battle with cancer at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls with a private family burial at North Lawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the church before the service Friday. Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
