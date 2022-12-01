SENECA, S.C. Dennis Bausman, 73, of Seneca, S.C., and formerly of Ackley, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home in Seneca. A private funeral service will be held with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Pickens County Habitat for Humanity, 309 East Cedar Rock St, Pickens, South Carolina 29671. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
