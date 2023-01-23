SUNBURY, Ohio-Marcus Taylor Beer, 38, of Sunbury, Ohio passed away on Jan. 19, 2023. After a decade of struggling with anxiety and depression, Marcus lost his battle and tragically took his own life. Friends and family may call Monday, Jan. 23, at CrossPointe Church 119 N Cleveland Ave. Westerville, OH 43081 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Crosspointe Church Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. with an hour visitation beforehand. Pastor Matt Keller is officiating. The family will resume visitation Sunday Jan. 29, at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center Polk St. Iowa Falls, IA 50126 from 2-5 p.m. with a remembrance celebration and meal to follow at the Highland Golf Club 226 Country Club Rd. Iowa Falls, IA 50126 from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The family will hold a private burial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marcus Beer Memorial Fund held with Green Belt Bank & Trust. Local arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
