HAMPTON- Norman Benning, 85, of Hampton, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Funeral services are on Friday, Nov. 12, at the St. Peter's United Church of Christ in rural Geneva with burial in Ingham Township Cemetery in Hansell. Visitation is at 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. The family encourages the public to wear a mask for the visitation and the funeral service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home of Hampton.
