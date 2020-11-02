MARSHALLTOWN-Paulett Marie Berg, 68, of Marshalltown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Southridge Specialty Care, Marshalltown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Paulett Berg Memorial, 204 North 6th St., Marshalltown, IA 50158.
