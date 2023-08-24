ANKENY-Donna Mae Bernard, age 94, of Ankeny and formerly of New Providence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at The Bridges of Ankeny. A private family graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the New Providence Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence. Memorial contributions may be directed to the New Providence Roundhouse, 31276 PP Avenue, New Providence, IA 50206. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
