IOWA FALLS-Lyle Blunt, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Scenic Living Communities in Iowa Falls, surrounded by family. There will be a public celebration of life from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, at Adams Celebration of Life with burial to follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
