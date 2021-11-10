IOWA FALLS-Dennis “Skeet” Wray Bonin, 69, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his home. Funeral services for Denny Bonin will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the River’s Edge Church, 204 College Ave., Iowa Falls. A time of visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family: Denny Bonin memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
